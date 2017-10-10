Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 10.

California wildfires escalate on Monday

Wildfires spread across northern California on Monday, killing 11 people and destroying close to 1,500 homes, NBC News reported.

Officials told NBC News they received more than 100 phone calls of missing person reports after the deadly fires began to rip through the areas.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in the affected counties, which include Napa and Sonoma, often known for their high amount of wineries.

Brown also asked for federal assistance.

One resident of the area, Mairan William of Kenwood in Sonoma County, told NBC News, the fire "was an inferno like you've never seen before."

Steve Bannon to target Hatch?

Multiple reports suggest that Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch may be the target of Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist to the White House, according to the Deseret News.

Bannon looks to challenge specific primary challengers in most of the Republican primary slots. Only Ted Cruz remains safe from Bannon’s push, the Deseret News reported.

Reports suggest Bannon is going to back Boyd Matheson, the former chief of staff to Sen. Mike Lee, the Deseret News reported.

Matheson said he plans to run regardless of Hatch’s decision to seek re-election or not.

Hatch’s communication director Matt Whitlock said this week that the 83-year-old senator "has not made a final decision regarding (whether) to continue serving after 2018. Should he decided to run again, he will win."

North Korea steals war plans from South Korea

North Korean hackers have stolen military documents and plans from South Korea, BBC reported.

The plans centered around South Korea’s military defense, including “wartime contingency plans drawn up by the U.S. and South Korea,” BBC reported.

The hackers allegedly also discovered South Korea’s special forces information, as well as documents pertaining to the country’s power plants and military facilities.

The hack happened back in September 2016.

North Korea denied that it hacked South Korea.

A new breast cancer screening method?

Intermountain Healthcare looks to study an alternative breast cancer screening method, the Deseret News reported.

The new genetics breast cancer study looks to see whether or not blood tests that look for DNA from cancer tumors can be used alongside mammograms, which would improve the way cancer is diagnosed, the Deseret News reported.

"We don’t know if this test will be effective, and that’s what this study will be evaluating," Dr. Lincoln Nadauld, executive director of the Intermountain Healthcare Precision Genomics Program, told the Deseret News.

The study will last three years, the Deseret News reported. The study will look for volunteers who will sign up during screenings. These volunteers will be compared with people who already have breast cancer diagnosis to see how effective the new method could be.

"If we’re lucky enough to identify markers of cancer … we anticipate this is something that could be used (to) complement mammograms," Nadauld said. "This is a way patients could get screened even earlier with a (blood) test."

New ‘Star Wars’ trailer

The trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” debuted Monday night during Monday Night Football.