SALT LAKE CITY — Fufill your destiny.
That’s the message viewers took away from the new “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” trailer, which aired during Monday Night Football.
The trailer, though light on plot details, shows main character Rey (Daisy Ridley) and villain Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) contemplating their destinies, with a hint at the end of the trailer that the two youngsters may join together in the fight to save the universe.
The trailer also gave Star Wars fans another glimpse at Jedi legend Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his heroic sister General Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher. RIP!).
All the other main characters were there, too. Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and the ever-lovable Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew).
As is the case with most Star Wars related news, social media exploded with reactions to the new trailer.
We’ve collected some of the best for you and posted them below.
Viewers were pleased with the trailer’s art:
The Finn/Captain Phasma moment pleased many.
Some people were excited for what theories could come from the trailer.
Some investigators pointed out that the villain Snoke may meet the hero Rey in the film:
And then people were excited for this GIF, which we’ll surely see forever. It features Chewbacca and a new character called a “porg.”
Fans also said they’re planning to bring tissues for the tears they’ll weep during the film.