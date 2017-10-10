SALT LAKE CITY — Fufill your destiny.

That’s the message viewers took away from the new “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” trailer, which aired during Monday Night Football.

The trailer, though light on plot details, shows main character Rey (Daisy Ridley) and villain Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) contemplating their destinies, with a hint at the end of the trailer that the two youngsters may join together in the fight to save the universe.

The trailer also gave Star Wars fans another glimpse at Jedi legend Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his heroic sister General Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher. RIP!).

All the other main characters were there, too. Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and the ever-lovable Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew).

Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and see it in theaters December 15. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/6vE5KUSv1f pic.twitter.com/wcKvn0jjPO — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

As is the case with most Star Wars related news, social media exploded with reactions to the new trailer.

There's something to be said for communal experience of internet loosing its collective mind in excitement. Thanks, #TheLastJedi trailer. — Tom Bricker (@Tom_Bricker) October 10, 2017

We’ve collected some of the best for you and posted them below.

Viewers were pleased with the trailer’s art:

The Finn/Captain Phasma moment pleased many.

Some people were excited for what theories could come from the trailer.

Shoutout to all of the #YouTubers who will be working through the night to pump out their #TheLastJedi theory videos. pic.twitter.com/aYKeiWqT6k — Grace Gidman (@gracegidman) October 10, 2017

3) The "Rey is Anakin reincarnated" theory or "Rey is Palpatine's granddaughter" theory both carry alot of weight after this trailer. — Patrick's Place (@PsCrazyPlace) October 10, 2017

Could Luke be referring to Palpatine when he comments about raw strength???!!! pic.twitter.com/5u7hdIP51D — The Stupendous Wave (@StupendousWave) October 10, 2017

Rey is doing the signature Palpatine light saber stance in this official poster. Just saying. pic.twitter.com/y9l7bRX3lM — J. Kenji López-Alt (@kenjilopezalt) October 10, 2017

Me in the next couple of days analyzing clues from #TheLastJedi trailer pic.twitter.com/mFZbYom7ZV — AHS (@SeraphArdor) October 10, 2017

Some investigators pointed out that the villain Snoke may meet the hero Rey in the film:

Y'all saw that was Snoke in the background, right????pic.twitter.com/9OIcxzektR — Karen Catizone 👻🎃 (@Mugsysam) October 10, 2017

Wait, wait a sec:



Snoke is talking TO REY at the open of the trailer, isn't he. I only just now considered that. — Bobby (@bobbyrobertspdx) October 10, 2017

SNOKE AND REYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/8Gr53gGWzw — Raid Sherpa (@LordBalvin) October 10, 2017

So, the trailer positions it as Snoke talking to Kylo. Which probably means he is actually talking to Rey. — Samantha (@SamDianeK) October 10, 2017

And then people were excited for this GIF, which we’ll surely see forever. It features Chewbacca and a new character called a “porg.”

Here, i turned the best moment of the #TheLastJedi trailer into a gif for you, Twitter pic.twitter.com/VTudsSMChX — A Chris for Wellness (@cevangelista413) October 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer **SPOILER**



This little creature is the actual Last Jedi.



His name is Georgie Porgie.#TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/DXCtKGPdOI — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) October 10, 2017

Fans also said they’re planning to bring tissues for the tears they’ll weep during the film.

The moment you realize you need to buy enough Kleenex for the whole theater #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/fqO70zDvbq — Ziggy (@mrjafri) October 10, 2017

I’m trying to emotionally prepare myself for #TheLastJedi probably killing Leia. pic.twitter.com/pn0CkXU8O0 — sᴄʀüᴇɢɢs (@scrueggs) October 10, 2017