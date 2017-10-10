Wildfires raged throughout northern California on Monday, killing at least 11 people and destroying at least 1,500 buildings and homes, according to The Washington Post.

More than 100,000 acres went up in flames across northern California.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know.

State of emergency: Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the counties affected, including Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Sonoma and Yuba, according to The New York Times.

Brown also called for Trump to declare a “major disaster,” The New York Times reported.

“This is really serious. It’s moving fast. The heat, the lack of humidity and the winds are all driving a very dangerous situation and making it worse,” the governor said, according to The New York Times. “It’s not under control by any means. But we’re on it in the best way we know how.”

Casualities: Multiple reports say at least 11 people have died as of Tuesday morning. Mark Ghilarducci, director of the state Office of Emergency Services, said that “other deaths were likely across the region,” according to The Washington Post.

Missing people: Officials said they received more than 100 reports of missing people in the area. Ghilarducci told NBC News that authorities are “still trying to get our hands around” the fire’s widespread damage.

Destroyed homes: The Washington Post reported that 1,500 homes were destroyed by the California fires. More than 20,000 people fled the area for safety.

Containment: Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director for Cal Fire, told The Washington Post that winds have slowed, giving officials “a good opportunity to make progress on these fires.”

However, he said, “We don’t have containment figures on any of the fires. They’re not burning at the same speed.”

Photos: Pictures from the wildfire show a “harrowing” scene from the inferno. BuzzFeed News shared a slew of these photos that are worth checking out.

The Los Angeles Times used a slider tool to show before-and-after photos of the damage. One photo in particular has gone viral across the internet:

Stunning before-and-after photos of the fire's destruction in Northern California. https://t.co/ao0Zf4immQ pic.twitter.com/LiSqFmnzxU — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) October 10, 2017

Aerial photos of the destruction surfaced on Tuesday morning, showing empty skeletons of homes, according to SFGate.com, the website for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Videos: On Monday, residents and authorities shared raw footage from the scene, which included videos of homes and forests burning, the Deseret News reported.

Mormon aid: Three Mormon meetinghouses became shelters on Monday for the victims of the fire, according to the Deseret News.

LDS Church members who were not affected have looked to help others, serving breakfast to 200 people on Monday, with plans to do the same on Tuesday.