The newest trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” debuted during the Monday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

The trailer focuses on Rey (Daisy Ridley) and her training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). We briefly see images of Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher).

The villainous Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) also makes an appearance, and seems to be heading into a similar direction as Rey, as both seek out their destinies.

Directed by Rian Johnson, “The Last Jedi” will follow the events of 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” the hit-film that marked the Star Wars series’ return.

Johnson advised people against watching his newest film’s trailer, since he knew it would offer plot details and spoilers for the film, Mashable reported.

Few details are known about the film’s plot. A set of photos released from Entertainment Weekly offered clues, including two new characters: Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), a Resistance mechanic, and a cute little alien character we later learned was a creature called “porg.”

The photos also revealed what Finn and Rose might be up to.

“Finn and Rose's mission takes them to this glamorous galactic getaway — a city of light and games, where fortunes are won and lost. We'll have more information today about the spike-winged little ships on the landing pad,” according to EW.

In the film’s first teaser, Skywalker said that the Jedi must end.

Debate raged online about the movie’s title, with many wondering who the “last Jedi” really is. Johnson, the director, told ABC News that the film’s title referred to Skywalker.

"As to whether Luke is the 'Last Jedi,' they say in 'The Force Awakens' he's going to find the last Jedi temple and Luke is the last Jedi," Johnson said.

“The Last Jedi” hits theaters Dec. 15, 2017.