In Episode 298 of the Deseret News Rise & Shout Podcast, Matt and I talk about the QB situation. Who starts if Tanner Mangum and Beau Hoge are both healthy? Who starts if neither of them does? We also break down Ty Detmer’s job security and discuss whether Kalani Sitake is on the hot seat yet. And with basketball season around the corner, we break down some interesting lineups the Cougars might employ this season.

