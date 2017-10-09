No. 21 BYU men's golf sits in third place on Monday after two rounds of the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate.

"I was pleased with our play most of the day," BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. "We played great our last nine holes. Shooting 9-under kept us close to some of the top teams in the country. We will need our best stuff together to catch them, but the guys are going to take a shot at it."

The Cougars fired 280-271 as a team on Monday to shoot -9. Host No. 4 Alabama leads all teams at -16, with No. 7 Baylor close behind at -14.

Sophomore Peter Kuest, who received medalist honors at the Nick Watney Invitational last week, finished the day tied for fifth place. Kuest carded 68-66 to shoot -6. The California native birdied nine holes on Monday.

Patrick Fishburn and Rhett Rasmussen are tied for ninth place at -3. Fishburn fired 69-68 and birdied 10 holes, while Rasmussen carded 70-67 and birdied seven holes.

CJ Lee is tied for 35th place, while Spencer Dunaway tied for 40th place. Lee shot +5 and Rasmussen shot +6.

The No. 21 Cougars will play the third and final round of the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate on Tuesday. Links to live stats are provided on the BYU men's golf schedule page.