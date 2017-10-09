I wasn’t trying to push him or force him to come here, but as time went on, I think he just saw what we can do, the Utah football team, and slowly he just moved over to us.

SALT LAKE CITY — Leki Fotu didn’t want to pressure his younger brother to follow him to Utah, but he also felt that Utes were the best fit for the Herriman standout.

“I’ve been talking to him this whole time, even with his verbal commit to BYU,” the Utes sophomore defensive tackle said of his brother. “I wasn’t trying to push him or force him to come here, but as time went on, I think he just saw what we can do, the Utah football team, and slowly he just moved over to us.”

His younger brother Kaituu “David” Fotu plays tight end and defensive end for the Mustangs, who are currently in second place in region play.

Leki Fotu, who shined in his first collegiate start against Stanford Saturday, said he believes that his brother was persuaded to change his mind by their brotherly bond, how Utah coaches have helped Leki develop and the opportunities the Utes can provide as a program. David Fotu’s teammate Jaren Kump, a defensive lineman who’d also committed to BYU, announced he’d be signing with Utah, as well. Both players, along with heralded California quarterback Jack Tuttle, were at Utah this weekend on an official recruiting visit, which included taking in the Stanford loss.

“I think (Leki’s experience) had an impact on him,” Leki said Monday. “Seeing his older brother move up the depth chart, but I think most of it is the bond we have. I don’t think any other school would be more perfect than here, especially with me here. They don’t know how he acts or who he is, but I do.”

Fotu said his brother discussed it with their mother Saturday night.

“Everything we do goes through her, so she as the first one to find out,” he said. “I think I kind of knew that he was going to commit to us. I just didn’t want to force him into anything. I just told him to enjoy the recruiting process.” At 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, Leki Fotu said his brother would be a great fit for Utah’s offense.

“I think he’ll be a solid tight end,” Leki said smiling. “I think he’s more of a blocking tight end. I think he’ll be really good at that.” What about joining his brother on the defensive line?

“He put on some weight, so if he wants to play defense, like d-end, he needs to cut a little bit of weight.”