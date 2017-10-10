Offensively we’ve got to get things figured out and be able to put more points on the board.

SALT LAKE CITY — As the 23rd-ranked Utah Utes approach the midway point of the season, there’s a quarterback controversy — make that competition — brewing up on the hill.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham expounded on the situation at his weekly press conference on Monday, noting that Tyler Huntley, Troy Williams and Cooper Bateman are all in the conversation as the Utes prepare to face 13th-ranked USC Saturday in Los Angeles.

“Tyler’s status is still up in the air,” Whittingham said of Huntley, who opened the season as the starter but did not play last week because of an undisclosed injury. “But if he’s not able (to play) then we will make sure that we give both guys a shot between Troy and Cooper and see who comes away with it.”

Williams started in last week’s 23-20 loss to Stanford. The senior captain, who was Utah’s starter in all 13 games in 2016, completed just 20 of 39 passes for 238 yards. He was intercepted twice and had one touchdown throw.

Bateman, a graduate transfer from Alabama, has yet to take a snap this season.

Williams, meanwhile, said he didn’t really know there would be a practice competition between the two.

“If that’s the case then it is what it is,” said Williams, who added that he isn’t going to worry about it. His mind is on other things.

“I just have to continue to be me,” he said. “I just have to strike back when adversity hits and just look forward to bouncing back this week, just focus in on what I have to do.”

After quarterbacking the Utes to nine wins last season, Williams is confident he can move past last Saturday’s disappointing performance.

“Most definitely,” he said. “I’ll be able to bounce back.”

Whittingham outlined what he wanted to see in the quarterbacks, mentioning things like going through their progressions, putting the ball in the right spots, making the right reads and taking care of the football.

“Offensively we’ve got to get things figured out and be able to put more points on the board,” Whittingham said. “We’ve just got to play better. We’ve got to coach them better. We’ve got to put the players in position to succeed and do a better job with that.”

As for the shortcomings against Stanford, Whittingham acknowledged that it was a variety of things. He said the protection wasn’t great and a lot of people got in Williams’ face. Whittingham also noted that a lot of the pockets were clean and there was no need to flush.

“There were a combination of things that added up to a very average to below average night throwing the football,” he said. “We had some open guys that we missed. We didn’t see them on occasion or missed a throw.”

The quarterback run game isn’t the same without Huntley, who is second on the team with 208 yards rushing. Whittingham said it’s one of his strengths and noted that the sophomore makes people miss and is very good in the open field. It’s not as big of a strong suit for Williams, he continued, and “definitely not” for Bateman.

Wide receiver Darren Carrington II expressed confidence that the offense will get rolling. He said the bottom line is execution, regardless of who sees action at quarterback.

“Whoever’s in there we’re going to make plays for,” Carrington said.

No. 23 Utah (4-1.1-1) at No. 13 USC (5-1, 3-1)

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Saturday, 6 p.m. (MT)

TV: ABC

Radio: ESPN 700AM

