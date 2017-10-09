PINTURA, Washington County — An 81-year-old Wyoming man was killed after he lost control of the pickup truck he was driving southbound on I-15 in Washington County on Monday morning, police said.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, Edwin L. Smith, of Grover, Wyoming, died at the scene of the crash after being thrown from the vehicle when it rolled just before noon.

Smith was towing a camper when he lost control of his pickup, striking a guardrail on the left side of the freeway before careening off the right side of I-15 and up a dirt embankment. Both the truck and camper rolled, ejecting Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, troopers reported.

Excessive speed, alcohol and drugs do not seem to be factors in the crash, the UHP said in a statement.