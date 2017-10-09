Dixie State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Boothe announced on Monday the appointment of Wendi Bulkley as the new associate athletic director for external relations. Bulkley will assume her new post on Nov. 1.

“Wendi will be an amazing addition to our staff, one who will bring an immediate positive impact. We are thrilled,” Dr. Boothe said. “This position is a critical one for us and Wendi is a perfect fit for us to continue to build our external efforts including the Trailblazer Club, our corporate sponsors and our marketing and promotions of our events. She had a deep love for Dixie and has a lot of ties within the community; traits that will greatly help her succeed. I’m very excited to work alongside her as we continue to grow Dixie State Athletics.”

Bulkley comes to DSU after serving in various roles for Washington City (Utah) since October of 2005, most recently as the city’s manager for marketing, events and sales, as well as its economic development liaison beginning in May of 2016. Prior to that appointment, she was the director of the Washington City Community Center from 2008-16 and was the city’s recreation and sports coordinator from 2005-08.

In addition, Bulkley has served on many local boards and committees in the St. George area, including the Washington City Chamber of Commerce, the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce and the St. George Sports Commission. She has also served on the DSU Alumni Association board the past eight years and was on the DSU Athletic Advisory Board.

"I am thrilled to join the DSU athletic family. I have definitely caught the ‘Dixie Spirit,’” Bulkley said. “I absolutely love Dixie and I am honored to work for this incredible institution. It is my hope to help the Trailblazers blaze forward and continue to grow and flourish.”

A native of St. George, Bulkley earned her associate’s degree from Dixie State in 2000 and a bachelor’s of art degree in integrated studies with an emphasis in business leadership and outdoor recreation from Utah Valley University in 2007. Bulkley will also graduate with her master’s degree in public administration from Southern Utah University this December.

