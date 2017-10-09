Utah State senior golfer Braxton Miller shot a final round 2-under 68 to finish tied for seventh at 2-under 208 (69-71-68) at the Notre Dame-hosted Fighting Irish Classic that concluded Monday at the par-70, 6,925-yard Warren Golf Course. For Miller, it is a career-low 54-hole score.

Utah State finished in seventh place in the 13-team field at 12-over 851 (285-285-282) for its second-straight top-10 finish. Notre Dame won the tournament at 18-under 822 (272-270-280), while William & Mary’s David Hicks (69-67-68) and Georgia Southern’s Steven Fisk (66-71-67) tied for medalist honors at 6-under 204.

Miller finished the tournament with 11 birdies and one eagle to record his second-consecutive top-10 finish and the third of his career. With his final-round 68, Miller now has five rounds under par this year and 23 in his career, to go along with three rounds in the 60s this fall and eight during his collegiate career. It is also Miller’s ninth-career top-20 finish and his fourth-career finish under par, including his second in as many tournaments this fall.

Utah State sophomore Chase Lansford finished the tournament tied for 17th place at 2-over 212 (76-68-68) after back-to-back rounds of 2-under-par. Lansford now has three rounds under par this fall and 10 in his career, including four career rounds in the 60s. For Lansford, it is his career-low 54-hole score.

Freshman Colten Cordingley finished tied for 34th place at 6-over 216 (75-72-69) for his best collegiate finish. His final round of 69 is his best round this fall and first career round in the 60s.

Redshirt freshman Andy Hess finished tied for 64th place at 16-over 226 (75-74-77), and redshirt freshman Brock Stanger withdrew from the tournament during his final round. Stanger began the tournament with a career-low 4-under 66, which was tied for the second-lowest round of the opening day, as he had six birdies and two bogeys, for his first-ever round in the 60s and just his second round under par. Stanger then shot an 8-over 78 during his second round and was tied for 28th place at 4-over 144 (66-78) heading into his final 18 holes.

Utah State will conclude its fall schedule on Monday and Tuesday, Oct 16-17, at the Cal State Northridge-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational, which will be held in Simi Valley, California.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.