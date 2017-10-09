Fall foliage adds a dash of color in Little Cottonwood Canyon in Salt Lake City on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, residents along the Wasatch Front will be treated to sunny skies through Friday, providing plenty of opportunities to get out and see autumnal foliage at its peak. High temperatures will range between 72 degrees Wednesday to 59 on Friday. Lows throughout the week will hover in the 40s.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.