WEST VALLEY CITY — Criminal charges were filed Monday against two men suspected in a series of business burglaries.

Edwin Jesus Salgado Roman, 19, of Kearns, and Bradley Michael Boudreau, 18, of Kearns, were each charged in 3rd District Court with multiple counts of burglary. Together, police believe they are responsible for at least 11 burglaries or attempted burglaries, including a half-dozen burglaries at the Family Dollar Store, 4760 W. 4715 South.

Charging documents also indicate that a third male, who is not identified, is also believed to have helped.

Roman is accused of breaking the front glass door of Family Dollar and entering on July 23, Aug. 8 and Aug. 10, and breaking a window and entering on Aug. 13 and Sept. 19. On March 31, he allegedly broke the glass door of Family Dollar at 4711 W. 3500 South. Bourdreau is accused of helping with the Aug. 13 and Sept. 19 break-ins.

Other businesses that police believe one or both men burglarized include:

• El Rancho Market, 4616 S. 4000 West, on Sept. 6.

• Dollar Tree, 4760 W. 4715 South, on Sept. 16.

• Dollar Tree, 4668 S. 4000 West, on Sept. 23.

• Quik Pik, 4655 S. 4800 West, on Sept. 24.

The two are also accused of breaking the glass door at One Stop Smoke Shop, 4645 S. 4000 West, on Sept. 22, but were unable to enter, according to charging documents.