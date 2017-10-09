It's taken time to develop, and that's my fault.

PROVO — Developing a team's identity is usually reserved for the preseason, with the full, true identity becoming apparent soon after the start of the season. For BYU football, however, which is currently mired in an uninspiring 1-5 start to the season, the identity question was again posed during Monday's press conference.

As to who deserves the criticism for the development of any particular identity, BYU coach Kalani Sitake put it on just one person during Monday's press conference.

"I'm going to hang it on me," Sitake said. "So the players are doing everything that we ask and I'm not coaching them well enough. That's what it comes down to."

Sitake mentioned following BYU's 24-7 loss to Boise State last Friday that he'd like Ula Tolutau, and his powerful style of running, to be the offensive identity, while expressing disappointment the freshman running back only had nine carries in the game.

"It's taken time to develop, and that's my fault," Sitake said.