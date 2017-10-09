It would be nice if the NFL worried more about showing a good example in how to treat women. They could work with communities to help kids stay out of trouble so the police have no reason to bother them. How about working toward more intact families within vulnerable communities, which gives the kids a much better chance in life? Work with kids to stay out of gangs. There is so much the NFL could do, but it is easier to blame someone else than take responsibility for the problems.

It is time to start giving back and stop being the victims. Teach kids the idea that if they stay in school and work hard, they too can succeed. Stop blaming everyone else for problems.

Racism goes both ways. If blacks blame whites for all their problems and have hate in their hearts toward whites, they are every bit as racist as a group of whites can be.

Most of all, Americans must stop expecting others to make a good life for them and work on making a good life for themselves.

Patricia Sorensen

Salt Lake City