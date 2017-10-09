Be courteous to other customers, employees, those with disabilities and service animals by leaving nonservice animals at home.

The ADA defines a service animal as a dog that is trained to perform a task for someone with a disability. The task must be directly related to the disability. The ADA definition does not include pets, or emotional support animals or any animal besides a dog or miniature horse.

Your animal poses a health and safety risk to others. In addition, those around you may find your animal annoying. They may experience anxieties around animals. They may have fur allergies, and they don’t want to medicate themselves just because you are inconsiderate. They definitely don’t want to come across animal waste in public places. It should go without saying to clean up after your animal.

Animals don’t belong in public places. On the other hand, children are human beings, and therefore have the same rights as you do to be in public places.

When in doubt, follow this simple rule of thumb: Don’t bring your animal unless you are going to a dog park or to the vet.

Support those with disabilities and help make public places clean and safe for everyone by leaving your animals at home.

Leilani Garfield

Provo