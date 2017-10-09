I’m going to hang it on me. The kids are doing everything we ask. I’m not coaching them well enough. That’s what it comes down to.

PROVO — It’s common knowledge that BYU’s offense ranks among the worst in the country in almost every statistical category.

There have been times this season when coach Kalani Sitake has publicly put the onus of subpar play on individual players and those overseeing the offense.

But this week, he is putting it on himself.

Several times during his weekly media availability with reporters Monday morning, Sitake took full ownership of the Cougars’ offensive struggles.

When asked if he spends time helping coaches on the offensive side of the ball, Sitake said, “I’m in there. It’s on me. Our offensive issues are my fault.”

He added, “I don’t blame the players. Us as coaches have to get it done.”

Asked about the offense finding an identity, Sitake said, “I’m going to hang it on me. The kids are doing everything we ask. I’m not coaching them well enough. That’s what it comes down to.”

Later, he said, “What it comes down to is, we’ve got to coach them up better … It’s on me. I’ve got to do a better job this week of making sure our guys are ready and that we can have a chance at winning.”

The Cougars, who have lost five games in a row for the first time in 47 years, are coming off a 24-7 drubbing at home at the hands of Boise State.

BYU visits Mississippi State on Saturday (10 a.m., MDT, SEC Network).

When the Cougars released their depth chart Monday, freshman Joe Critchlow was listed as the co-backup — for the first time this season — along with Beau Hoge, behind starter Tanner Mangum.

Mangum completed eight of his first nine passes and led a touchdown drive on the Cougars’ first possession of the game against BSU. But he finished 18 of 33 for 164 yards and two interceptions in his first game since suffering an ankle injury against Utah on Sept. 9.

Hoge did not play against the Broncos after suffering an undisclosed injury against Utah State.

Critchlow made his collegiate debut in the final two minutes of last Friday’s loss to the Broncos. How much will Critchlow play moving forward?

“He’ll be in the mix. We’ll see what happens,” Sitake said. “All that really matters is what you do in games. What Tanner did in the first quarter was really good for us. But we need to be consistent as a group.

"That’s the job of coaches, to get it done. Joe being in the mix was because of Beau being banged up and not healed yet and he wasn’t able to go last week. We’ll see how that progresses. That probably had more to do with it than anything else. We need to see consistency from all of our positions. Quarterback is obviously the most important one for us right now.”

On the "Coordinators Corner" radio show Monday, offensive coordinator Ty Detmer addressed the quarterback situation.

"We are pretty set with (Mangum) as the starter, with Joe getting reps behind him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sitake said after the Boise State loss Friday night he’d like to see running back Ula Tolutau become a bigger part of the offense.

"We need an identity — something we can hang our hat on — I think his name is Ula Tolutau,” Sitake said.

Tolutau rushed nine times for 38 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos.

“I thought he’d get more (carries) than what he had in the game,” Sitake said Monday. “He should get the ball more than nine times. I’d like to see him run the ball more than that.”

Sitake wants to see his team be able to both pass and run the ball effectively.

“Our goal is to be balanced,” he said. “Right now, we’re not doing anything that’s really good. The only thing we’re balanced at is being bad.”

Sitake said he and his staff are evaluating everything in order to pull out of this season-long slump.

“We should have a good feel of who can be the playmakers for us right now. We’re communicating with these guys,” Sitake said. “We’re with them all the time. There’s some guys that probably deserve more of a shot than what we’ve been giving them.”

Then Sitake added, ”It’s on us.”

BYU (1-5)

at Mississippi State (3-2)

Saturday, 10 a.m. MDT Davis Wade Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM