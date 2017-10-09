From a dancing cougar to new music videos, UTubers shared a wide range of talent online this past week. BYU's mascot Cosmo took the field with the BYU Cougarettes and performed a synchronized hip-hop number at LaVell Edwards Stadium during Friday night's football game. Simply Three also filmed a music video to their original composition, “Rain,” and Peter Hollens made a video with over 500 of his patrons to “The Dawn Will Come” from “Dragon Age: Inquisition.”

Cosmo performed with the BYU Cougarettes during BYU's football game against Boise State University last Friday. Watch the mascot dance to a hip hop routine which currently has more than 369,000 views on Facebook here:

Mormon.org recently published a video on the power of prayer. In the clip, several individuals (including Neon Trees drummer Elaine Bradley) shared personal experiences as to how prayer gave them a closer relationship with God. “Prayer is how we reach out to God,” the YouTube description stated. “And more often than not, prayer lets God reach into our hearts and fill us with His love.”

Peter Hollens and more than 500 of his patrons recorded “The Dawn Will Come” from the video game “Dragon Age: Inquisition.” The video shows a virtual choir singing with Hollens at the forefront. “I was able to make a video with you, my patrons, the people that mean the absolute world to me,” said Hollens in the video. “Thanks for letting me do what I love for a living.”

LDS Youth made a video based on an anecdote Elder Renlund shared during the October 2016 General Conference. In the video, Elder Renlund tells of a time when he lived in Sweden as a boy and recalls a lesson he learned there about repentance. Watch the clip here:

Simply Three made a new music video to an original song, “Rain.” The arrangement, composed of a violin, cello and bass, is on the new album “Undefined” and shows how music can bring people together.

BYU posted a clip about “the Y,” which is 380 feet tall and has been around for more than 100 years, according to their YouTube description. Watch this video showing how students would light the letter over the years.

