HERRIMAN — Unified Fire Authority officials on Monday confirmed that a large fire that destroyed a home in Herriman in July is being treated as an arson investigation.

In addition, the main suspect is an Orem man, who investigators say made sexual advances toward the homeowner's son but was rejected, and then fled the country after the fire, according to Unified firefighters and court documents.

On July 22, fire crews were called to a burning house at 14652 S. Quiet Glen Drive (4950 West) about 4 a.m. The home was considered a total loss.

When an investigator started looking into the cause of the fire, he "was able to determine that entry had been forced into the home and there was evidence that accelerants were used to start the fire in the home. A gas can spout was found in one of the reclining chairs in the theater room where there was evidence of accelerants being poured to ignite the fire. An accelerant-detecting canine was also used to determine that accelerants had been used at the base of the basement stairs to start the fire," according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court.

Investigators also learned that in late June, a 30-year-old Orem man "made unwanted sexual advances toward the homeowner's son" in the theater room where the fire is believed to have started, the affidavit states.

Authorities say the man knew the layout of the house well, and "had knowledge that the home security system was not operational in the home," court documents state.

The man "abruptly requested to sell his rental contract" on July 23 — the day after the fire — and moved out by July 25, according to the warrant.

On Aug. 23, with help from the Charlotte Police Department, authorities confirmed the man had moved to North Carolina. Five days later, investigators determined he had attended church in Orlando, Florida, where his sister lives, the warrant states.

"On Aug. 29, 2017 (investigators) received information that the suspect had purchased a plane ticket for Brazil on a flight that would leave on Sept. 1, 2017. It is believed that (he) has fled the state of Utah and has fled the country at this time."

A spokesman for Unified fire said Monday that the investigation is still ongoing. As of Monday, no criminal charges have been filed nor arrests made.