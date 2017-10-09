Hours before they were set to play the Phoenix Suns on the road Monday night, the Utah Jazz announced they have signed a former Arizona State Sun Devil.

Torian Graham, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard, brings the Jazz's roster count back to the maximum of 20 after they waived Taylor Braun on Saturday. Including the two players on two-way contracts, Eric Griffin and Nate Wolters, teams must trim their rosters to 17 players before the beginning of the regular season next Tuesday.

In his lone campaign for the Sun Devils last season, Graham averaged 18.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He earned Pac-12 honorable mention after finishing first in the conference in 3-point field goals made per contest and second in scoring.

Before last season, Graham played for two seasons at Chipola Junior College in Florida. He played in three games for the Dallas Mavericks during July's NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.