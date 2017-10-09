SANDY — A man that police say was driving erratically before he hit several vehicles, including a school bus, may have been drving under the influence, according to a newly unsealed search warrant filed by police.

On Sept. 19, a black Nissan Versa rear-ended a school bus just before 8 a.m. near 8835 S. 700 East. The vehicle then traveled approximately 100 yards more, hitting three more vehicles before stopping.

The man's 11-year-old son was in the car at the time. No one on the bus nor any of the other drivers were injured. The man was taken to the hospital.

According to a search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court, witnesses saw the driver "swerving in and out of traffic and driving at a high rate of speed" just prior to colliding with the bus.

The first officers to arrive at the scene of the crash observed in the man's car "an open bottle of Jim Beam Whiskey alcohol on the driver's floor of the Nissan under the brake pedal. The majority of the alcohol had been consumed leaving only a small amount of liquid in the bottle."

The odor of alcohol was also detected on the man's breath, the warrant states.

Sandy police obtained a search warrant and got three vials of blood that medical personnel at Intermountain Medical Center had already drawn once the driver arrived at the hospital, according to the warrant.

As of Monday, the driver suspected of causing the crash had not been formally charged. A check of court records shows the man has a lengthy history of being cited for speeding.