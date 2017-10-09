If Tyler’s status is still up in the air, if he’s not able (to go), then we will make sure we give both guys a shot — between Troy and Cooper — and see who comes away with it.

SALT LAKE CITY — Kyle Whittingham was having trouble not saying more. A 23-20 loss to Stanford was only minutes cold, Saturday night, so he was biting his tongue.

“We’ve got to be more efficient throwing the ball,” he said. “Fifty percent completions aren’t going to win you a lot of games.”

He hadn’t changed his mind by Monday.

“Twenty points aren’t going to win you many games in the Pac-12,” Whittingham said.

He has a point. The Utes are ninth in the Pac-12 in total offense.

If Utah had scored 30 points in each of its losses last year, it could have gone undefeated, instead of 9-4.

So what should Whittingham do now?

Make a quarterback change.

Because with Troy Williams, 50 percent completion rate is what you get. That’s not bashing Williams. The senior from Los Angeles has a knack for keeping the Utes close. Plus, he deserves style points. When he lost his starting spot in August to Tyler Huntley, Williams shared his disappointment, but didn’t pout. When Huntley went down against Arizona, Williams carried Utah to the win, without a hint of smugness.

The only problem is that readiness doesn’t increase a player’s talent. Williams has experience and composure, but not the big-play threat of Huntley. Nor does he have a premier running back like Joe Williams — now with the San Francisco 49ers — to keep the defenses honest, this year.

What the Utes have in Williams is a good backup. He has completed 50 percent of his passes this season (29 of 58), which is below the bar for winning in the Pac-12. Last season he had a slightly better 53 percent completion rate. But on Saturday it seemed nothing had changed. He’s iffy on red-zone production. Against Stanford, the Utes got the ball on the Cardinal 2 and only managed a field goal. He finished with two red-zone touchdowns in four chances. But he also had two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Against Arizona he got one touchdown in three red-zone chances.

Last season the Utes were, naturally, 50 percent on red-zone touchdowns, compared to 62 percent for its opponents.

It’s not as though Williams never wins. He beat USC and UCLA and won the bowl game against Indiana. Still, the Utes finished 5-4 in the Pac-12, scarcely above the ubiquitous 50 percent figure.

If available, Huntley will start against USC this week. But otherwise, the Utes should give third-string quarterback Cooper Bateman, the Alabama transfer, the start.

“If Tyler’s status is still up in the air, if he’s not able (to go), then we will make sure we give both guys a shot — between Troy and Cooper — and see who comes away with it,” Whittingham said.

At Alabama, Bateman completed 74 percent of his passes, though he only threw 49 in two seasons. He left with a 130.4 passing efficiency rating, compared to a 116.8 rating by Williams at Washington and Utah.

Williams is a better rusher than Bateman, but still only carried for 24 yards against Stanford.

Considering Williams was one of the team’s three players available to the media at Monday’s noon press conference, there’s always the chance Whittingham will start him against USC. But here’s predicting Williams won’t go the distance.

Quarterback injury and angst aren’t just Utah things. BYU has tried four quarterbacks this season, including Joe Critchlow, who burned a redshirt year when inserted with 2:17 left in the Boise State game. Oregon starter Justin Herbert is out until November with a broken collarbone. Oregon State’s Jake Luton is down with a fractured spine.

Meanwhile, there’s no definite return date on Huntley. That’s too bad for the Utes because there’s no debate which of the three Utah quarterbacks is best. Asked if there is any way to make up for the lack of “electric plays” without Huntley, Whittingham said, “Not really.”

Is he OK with the replacement play?

Not really on that, either.