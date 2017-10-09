Football

Cooper Legas, Orem (Jr.)

Had another big game for Tigers in an easy 39-3 win over Uintah last Friday.

Legas completed 20 of 27 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 56 yards and another touchdown.

“Consummate professional, are the two words that come to mind when describing Cooper Legas. Legas is the most coachable kid I’ve been associated with in eight years,” said Orem coach Jeremy Hill. “He shows up early, leaves late, and does whatever is required of him for the team to win. He’s not worried about personal stats or glory. His only goal is a state championship for the team.”

For the season Legas has passed for 2,385 yards and 28 touchdowns, and on the ground he’s rushed for 706 yards and three more scores. He’s ranked sixth nationally in total yards.

Orem has won four straight games and is the favorite to claim the Region 10 championship.

Girls Soccer

Katy Ewoniuk, Hillcrest (Sr.)

Scored a team-high 11 goals during the regular season to help lead Hillcrest to the Region 2 title, including scoring three goals against Kearns and Granger in recent weeks.

“She has been a key player all season on offense and defense as she controls the middle of the field,” said Hillcrest coach Kristine Jaussi.

Ewoniuk will lead Hillcrest into the first round of the 6A state tournament this Tuesday.

"Katy is our best all-around player. She's a hard worker that can play wherever she's needed. She seamlessly makes the transition from offense to defense, both scoring goals by the handful and shutting down other players with her crushing tackles,” said Jaussi.

Volleyball

Karlee Eyre, Panguitch (Jr.)

Helped lead Panguitch to the Gold Bracket championship at the Sevier Valley Tournament last Friday and Saturday.

In the tournament she had 37 kills and finished with a .333 hitting percentage. For the season she has 126 kills and is hitting .427 with 80 block assists.

“Karlee has an arm swing that is amazing. She hits the ball as hard as anyone I have ever seen in high school. Last year we had a hard time keeping her hits in bounds, but she has figured it out through a lot of hard work and dedication. Karlee is so appreciative and just a wonderful young lady,” said Panguitch coach Troy Norris.

Girls Cross Country

Hailey Sherman, Cyprus (Sr.)

Had a great showing at the Region 2 championships last Friday at Hunter Park.

The senior won the race with a time of 18:10.10, over one minute faster than the second-place runner from Hillcrest.

Sherman’s performance helped Cyprus to a second-place team finish. She’ll look to build on the success at next week’s state cross country meet.

Boys Cross Country

Jima Rout, Olympus (Sr.)

Won the Region 6 championship at Cottonwood Complex last Friday with a very strong race.

The senior finished with a time of 15:49.90, one second faster than teammate Roberto Porras.

“Jima has been the consistent front-runner for our team this year. After losing four seniors from our top seven last year, Jima has assumed an expanded leadership role on our team. He challenges the other guys on the team to perform their best and is a team-centered athlete,” said Olympus coach Todd Thompson.”He is also one of the most encouraging athletes I have ever coached. He cheers for every athlete on the team and helps them to improve. He is an athlete with phenomenal potential and it is fun to continue watching him grow as an athlete and a person.”

Olympus won the Region 6 team title with ease as its top five scoring runners all finished in the top 10.

Boys Golf

Masen Ward, Grand (Sr.)

After struggling a bit during the opening day of the 3A state golf tournament last Wednesday, Ward turned things around on the second day to claim 3A state medalist honors.

Ward shot a 71 on Day 2 to finish with a score of 150 to claim the individual title by one stroke.

He also helped Grand claim its third straight team championship as it held off Morgan by four strokes.

“All I care about is that the team won,” said Ward. “I wanted to make the last putt of my whole high school career count and I did. I’m going to miss these guys. We’ve grown up together … I’m glad we won this together.”

Girls Tennis

Anna Aaron, Lone Peak (Jr.)

Captured the second singles title this past week at the 6A state tournament to helped lead Lone Peak to the state championship.

The junior won her four matches all in straight sets, including a 6-0-6-2 win over Davis’ Abbie Dana in the championship.

Aaron helped Lone Peak finish with 28 of a possible 30 team points at the state tournament.

Last year Aaron reached the semifinals of the 5A state tournament.

Baseball

Garrett Spencer, Valley (Sr.)

Had an awesome week during the state tournament to lead Valley to the 1A state championship last week.

In the quarterfinals he went 4 for 4 at the plate and also only allowed one hit a 6-0 win over Tabiona. In the semifinals he went 3 for 3 with a walk, and then in the championship he picked up the victory on the mound and also went 2 for 3.

“Garrett has been an amazing leader this year. He was usually the first one to practice and the last one to leave. He set up times for extra practices during the season to make sure everyone was doing all that they could,” said Valley coach Joseph Sorensen.

“Garrett is usually pretty quiet, but almost always has a smile on his face. He is a leader on and off the field. He is not only an example on the field of how athletes should act but also off the field as he is one of the most caring people you will meet. If you wanted a hero and example for your kids to look up to Garrett would be the guy. I would be a happy father if my boys turn out like him.”

Spencer finished the season with a .469 batting average, and on the mound he finished with 57 strikeouts in 60 innings and a 1.63 ERA.