DUTCH JOHN, Daggett County — A man drowned in Flaming Gorge on Sunday while trying to retrieve his boat that had broken away from the dock, according to investigators.

Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey said a 67-year-old man from Longmont, Colorado, was at Cedar Springs Marina about 8 a.m. Sunday when "something mechanically went wrong" and the strap holding the boat broke.

The man dove into the water to try to retrieve the boat, and deputies believe he succumbed to hypothermia.

The man's name was not immediately released, pending notification of family members. Bailey described the man as a regular at the marina.