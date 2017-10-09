SALT LAKE CITY — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. this year. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, with nearly 253,000 women expected to be diagnosed in 2017.

Cancer patients may need blood products during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

To donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years old (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.