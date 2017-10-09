PROVO — Brigham Young University on Monday announced a 2.9 percent increase for both undergraduate and graduate tuition for the 2018-19 academic year. This will bring the undergraduate rate per semester from $2,730 to $2,810, an increase of $80.

According to a statement from the BYU, the increase is intended to cover cost increases in areas such as supplies, library and laboratory materials, and travel.

Next year's tuition for graduate students will be raised from $3,440 to $3,540 per semester, an increase of $100. Law school and graduate school of management students will pay $6,530, an increase of $190 from last year's rate of $6,340.

Undergraduate tuition for spring and summer terms will also increase from $1,365 to $1,405, or $40 more. The 2018 spring and summer rates for graduate students will be $1,770, an increase of $50.

Students who are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pay twice the listed tuition rates, and those rates in 2018-19 will also reflect the 2.9 percent increase for undergraduate and graduate programs.