BYU women's golf travels to Washington to compete in the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational played at Sahalee Country Club on Oct. 10-11.

The Cougars will participate alongside 10 competing universities: host Washington, Colorado, Colorado State, Georgetown, Idaho, Portland State, Rutgers, Seattle, San Francisco and UC Davis.

Teams will play 36 holes on Tuesday, Oct. 10, on the par-72, 6,023-yard course, followed by 18 holes on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Play will begin on the first and 10th holes at 7:50 a.m. PDT. Follow the Cougars live with links provided on the BYU women's golf schedule page.