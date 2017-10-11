No. 7 BYU women’s volleyball returns home to the Smith Fieldhouse this week for matches against Portland and Gonzaga.

Portland

BYU will compete against the Pilots on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. MDT. The Cougars lead the all-time series, 11-1. Portland got its first win last season on its home court.

The Pilots are 13-5, 4-2 WCC this season and were picked to finish third in the preseason coaches’ poll. Portland lost to Loyola Marymount last week before picking up a five-set win against Pepperdine.

Gonzaga

BYU finishes out the week facing the Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. The Cougars hold a commanding 15-1 lead in the all-time series history, including winning the past 10-straight meetings.

The Bulldogs are 11-7 overall and, like BYU, a perfect 6-0 in WCC play. Gonzaga won its first five conference matches in five sets before sweeping Loyola Marymount last week for its sixth league win.

There will be free t-shirts given out to the first 300 fans at Thursday’s match against Portland. Pass of All Passes holders will be able to get into Saturday’s match against Gonzaga for free. There will be free face painting, balloon animals and $1 nachos available for purchase.

Thursday’s match will be televised live on BYUtv, while Saturday’s match will be streamed live on TheW.tv. Links to video streams and live stats can be found on the BYU women’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.