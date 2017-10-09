SALT LAKE CITY — The social media conversation following last weekend’s “BYU Spectacular” revealed the production was a mutual honor for featured performers Kristin Chenoweth, Gentri and several arts groups from Brigham Young University.

Chenoweth, known for originating the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical; “Wicked,” said BYU is “killing it in the arts” in a tweet Saturday night.

Feeling grateful for today. @BYU you guys are killing it in the arts. Everyone was amazing !! Love you! #byuspectacular — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 8, 2017

The renowned actress and singer also tweeted at tenor trio Gentri, complimenting the group’s performance at the event, to which they responded, “Such an honor to perform with you, Kristin!”

Says the woman who commands the stage with nothing but elegance, poise and class. Such an honor to perform with you, Kristin! ^The Gents 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/fK8FvFPbga — GENTRI (@GENTRImusic) October 8, 2017

A Gentri Instagram post from the event shows Chenoweth wearing a BYU shirt in a photo with the trio. The post also contains videos of the group’s performance, including a song and video tribute to BYU football coach LaVell Edwards with the trio's performance of “One.”

“It's been a week and an experience we won't soon forget,” Gentri wrote at the end of the post.

Several BYU performing arts groups who participated in this year's “BYU Spectacular” — which included BYU's Vocal Point, Men’s Chorus, Young Ambassadors, Ballroom Dance Company, Contemporary Dance Theatre and the Music Dance Theatre Program — also posted on social media about the memorable night.

BYU Vocal Point tweeted that it was “a thrill and honor” to perform with Chenoweth, to which she replied saying, “You guys killed it.”

You guys killed it. What an honor to be onstage with y’all and Gentry and the whole group. And the me s chorus #iFeelInwpirws https://t.co/8VKoJ3iUTp — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 8, 2017

On Facebook, BYU Vocal Point reiterated that Chenoweth “is a wonderful person both on and off the stage.”

We ‘couldn't be happier’ about performing onstage with Kristin Chenoweth last night. She is a wonderful person both on and off the stage. #byuspectacular #wicked Posted by BYU Vocal Point on Sunday, October 8, 2017

The a cappella group also said it was “beyond grateful to have sung with THE Kristin Chenoweth this weekend,” sharing a photo on Instagram of the group with Chenoweth.

We are BEYOND amazed and grateful to have sung with THE Kristin Chenoweth this weekend between her, Gentri, and all the amazing BYU groups, we dont know how we got so lucky.😇 You could say it was a Wicked cool weekend ;). #byuspectacular #byu A post shared by BYU Vocal Point (@byuvocalpoint) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

The BYU Young Ambassadors also posted on Instagram, saying that singing with Chenoweth and Gentri was “one of the greatest honors of our lives.” The post also pointed out that two members of the tenor trio were former Young Ambassadors.

An Instagram post from BYU Contemporary Dance Theater said performing with Chenoweth was “a dream” for the group.

Homecoming Spectacular with the amazing Kristin Chenoweth was a dream for us! So thankful for this opportunity to share the stage with such insane talent! @kchenoweth @gentrimusic @byuvocalpoint @byuya @byuballroom @byumenschorus #BYUSpectacular A post shared by Contemporary Dance Theater (@byucdt) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

A BYU Men's Chorus post said the choir was grateful to participate in “one of the best performances of the year.”

