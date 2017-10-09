Gentri Instagram
Renowned actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth, center left, is pictured wearing a Brigham Young University shirt in front of tenor trio Gentri at the school's homecoming "Spectacular" Oct. 7.

SALT LAKE CITY — The social media conversation following last weekend’s “BYU Spectacular” revealed the production was a mutual honor for featured performers Kristin Chenoweth, Gentri and several arts groups from Brigham Young University.

Chenoweth, known for originating the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical; “Wicked,” said BYU is “killing it in the arts” in a tweet Saturday night.

The renowned actress and singer also tweeted at tenor trio Gentri, complimenting the group’s performance at the event, to which they responded, “Such an honor to perform with you, Kristin!”

A Gentri Instagram post from the event shows Chenoweth wearing a BYU shirt in a photo with the trio. The post also contains videos of the group’s performance, including a song and video tribute to BYU football coach LaVell Edwards with the trio's performance of “One.”

“It's been a week and an experience we won't soon forget,” Gentri wrote at the end of the post.

Several BYU performing arts groups who participated in this year's “BYU Spectacular” — which included BYU's Vocal Point, Men’s Chorus, Young Ambassadors, Ballroom Dance Company, Contemporary Dance Theatre and the Music Dance Theatre Program — also posted on social media about the memorable night.

BYU Vocal Point tweeted that it was “a thrill and honor” to perform with Chenoweth, to which she replied saying, “You guys killed it.”

On Facebook, BYU Vocal Point reiterated that Chenoweth “is a wonderful person both on and off the stage.”

The a cappella group also said it was “beyond grateful to have sung with THE Kristin Chenoweth this weekend,” sharing a photo on Instagram of the group with Chenoweth.

The BYU Young Ambassadors also posted on Instagram, saying that singing with Chenoweth and Gentri was “one of the greatest honors of our lives.” The post also pointed out that two members of the tenor trio were former Young Ambassadors.

An Instagram post from BYU Contemporary Dance Theater said performing with Chenoweth was “a dream” for the group.

A BYU Men's Chorus post said the choir was grateful to participate in “one of the best performances of the year.”

