SALT LAKE CITY — Like clockwork, every Thursday, George Gates is at the hospital.

"A positive attitude is really what you have to have," the 75-year-old hospital volunteer told Sylvia Eyre, who moments earlier received a devastating diagnosis.

"You hear the word 'cancer,' and you think, 'Well, I don't have much left,'" said Eyre, who has liver cancer and needs a transplant.

It's something Gates knows all about.

"I want to be your cheerleader," said Gates, telling her about his liver transplant 17 years ago when it was much harder.

"And to see him that many years later, it's just wonderful," Eyre said.

Back then, a volunteer eased his anxiety, he said. Now, Gates pays it forward, believing that a big part of getting through it is mental.

"To be successful, (it's) 10 percent medication, 90 percent attitude," he said.

Gates has been volunteering at Intermountain Medical Center for 16 years now, and doctors on the transplant team say his work is essential.

"He can show them and direct them to a reality that you can be normal after a transplant, that you can be returned to a full life," said Dr. Richard Gilroy, a hepatologist and medical director of Intermountain's Liver Transplant Program.

Gates offers a prescription of hope from someone who's been there.

"My dad just celebrated his 90th birthday. I'm thinking, 'Wow, I'm going to be 90, too.' That's what I need — positive," Eyre said.

Seeing Eyre's positive attitude is a big reason Gates continues to volunteer.

"I get so much more out of being a volunteer than I ever give," he said.

For patients, he's a lifeline.

"If he's gone through it," Eyre said, "I can go through it."

"That's my thanks," Gates said. "My thanks is seeing these people get their transplants and become active members of society again."

So he'll keep volunteering, showing there's life and joy after a liver transplant.

Last year, doctors at Intermountain Medical Center did 37 liver transplants. Their one-year survival rate is one of the highest in the region at 95 percent.