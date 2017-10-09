The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be implementing changes to their Melchizedek Priesthood quorum and Relief Society meetings as of January 2018. A wrapper on the October issue of the Ensign and Liahona magazines offers more information regarding the chnage.

According to the magazine wrapper, the Teachings of Presidents of the Church will be replaced with “a greater emphasis on learning from general conference messages, counseling together, and studying special topics selected by...general leaders.”

These changes will also address local needs and involve more collaboration among its members.

“God has organized His covenant sons and daughters into priesthood quorums and Relief Societies to help accomplish His work,” the wrapper states. “So while gospel instruction is important, Sunday priesthood and Relief Society meetings are more than classes. They are also working meetings where we learn together from general conference messages, counsel about the work of salvation, and organize to accomplish the work.”

Here’s what to expect:

First Sunday: Meeting to discuss local needs

Second and third Sundays: Studying and applying recent general conference messages

Fourth Sunday: Bishopric chooses topic for Sunday priesthood and Relief Society to study