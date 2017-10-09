EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The Utah County Health Department will hold an immunization clinic from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at City Hall, 1650 E. Stagecoach Run.

Vaccines that will be offered include flu; hepatitis A and B; pneumococcal; varicella; polio; HPV; measles, mumps and rubella; diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis; polio; meningococcal; tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis; and shingles.

Insurances that will be accepted include Altius, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, DMBA, Educators Mutual, Humana/Choice Care, Medicaid/Medicare, PEHP, Select Health, Select Health/Chip, and United Healthcare.

Interested parties can preregister at utahcountyonline.org/Dept/Health/flushots.