PROVO — John Curtis, the Republican nominee for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, launched a new campaign website Monday at johncurtis.org.

The website features Curtis’ stance on key issues, endorsements, a brief summary of his accomplishments as a businessman and mayor of Provo, and a portal where voters can share issues or thoughts that are important to them.

“I’m excited to have a brand-new site that dives deep into the issues and tells our story,” Curtis said in a statement. “I want to keep an open dialogue with voters so that I can earn every vote and get things done for Utah.”

Curtis is one of eight candidates vying to fill the remaining year of former GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s term. Chaffetz, now a Fox News contributor, resigned June 30.

Curtis faced two Republican opponents in the hotly contested August primary, former state lawmaker and GOP delegate pick Chris Herrod and Alpine businessman Tanner Ainge.

The district includes parts of Utah and Salt Lake counties, as well as Carbon, Emery, Grand, San Juan and Wasatch counties.