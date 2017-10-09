PROVO — The Mountainland Association of Governments is holding its 33rd annual Senior Health and Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Provo Recreation Center, 320 W. 500 North.

The free event will feature blood pressure, diabetes and varicose vein screenings, bone density heel scans, and glaucoma and visual tests. Participants will also be able to get vaccinations for pneumonia and shingles, and tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. Please bring health insurance information, as copays may apply.

In addition, participants can bring old documents to be shredded.

A light breakfast and lunch will be served. The M&M Band will perform at 11 a.m.

For more information, call 801-229-3804.