PROVO — The BYU football program received a double-dose of bad news on Sunday, with Herriman linemen Jaren Kump and Tevita Fotu announcing they've both de-committed from signing with the Cougars on National Letter of Intent day. Adding salt to the wound was both athletes declaring intentions to sign with Utah.

Kump is a 6-foot-6, 245-pound offensive tackle who is still being courted by top Pac-12 programs, including USC. He originally committed to BYU in June of 2016, before flipping that commitment to Utah. Fotu is a 6-7, 255 defensive lineman, whose brother Leki Fotu, currently plays for the Utes.

Both prospects announced their intentions on Twitter.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake can't address any recruit specifically, per NCAA regulations, but was asked if the team's underwhelming 1-5 start to the season has adversely affected the team's recruiting efforts.

“It’s a long time until signing day and there’s a lot of things that could happen,” Sitake said. “We’re just going to keep trying our best with recruiting and get the best fit for this school and for this program.”

As far as what to tell recruits expressing frustration with the team's start, Sitake believes in being straight up with them regarding what's going on.

“You’re just honest with him,” Sitake said. “I think that you talk about the culture on your team and what you’re trying to build here, and what you’re trying to establish as your foundation.”

Sitake also believes it's important for recruits to look long-term, rather than short-term, during the recruiting process.

“Obviously we didn’t think we’d start like this, with the first six games. But if recruits only did it by year-by-year, and how much success the program is having that year, then things may change quickly, you know?" he said. "So, for us, we keep the focus on what we’re trying to establish here as a program.”