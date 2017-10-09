Weber made a big jump in this week’s Deseret News top 25 high school football rankings, vaulting three places to No. 5 after beating Fremont 28-20 to claim its first outright region championship since 1964.

Bingham, East and Corner Canyon all won easily as there was no change at the top of the rankings for the fifth straight week.

Lone Peak beat Westlake 46-27 to remain at No. 4 in the weekly rankings that are compiled from voting by 11 different media members who cover high school football.

Dixie, Timpview, Sky View, Alta and American Fork round out the top 10, with Alta and American Fork jumping back into the top 10 after strong wins.

Alta won a thriller against previously sixth-ranked Jordan 69-62 to move up from 12th to ninth.

The Hawks will try and make an even bigger jump this week as they take on No. 3 Corner Canyon in the rivalry showdown on Thursday.

Jordan fell seven spots with the loss to Alta, while Skyridge also tumbled seven spots down to No. 14 as it suffered its first loss of the season to Springville, 19-10.

Lehi continues to climb back up the rankings with its fourth straight win, jumping to 11th after a 40-21 win over Highland.

Orem moved into the top 15 with an easy victory over Uintah, while Herriman climbed from 20th to 17th with another solid region victory.

Spanish Fork made its top 25 debut this week after a third straight region victory. It has a bye this week but will try and upset Orem for the Region 10 championship in two weeks.

Editor's Note: The Deseret News weekly top 25 rankings are based on voting from a variety of media members who cover high school sports each week. Here are the 11 voters this week: James Edward (Deseret News), Brandon Gurney (Deseret News), Trent Wood (Deseret News), Amy Donaldson (Deseret News), Randy Hollis (Deseret News), Bruce Smith (Deseret News contributor), Dane Stewart (Deseret News Rewind), Dusty Litster (Deseret News Rewind), Jeremiah Jensen (KSL), Dave Fox (KUTV), Kurt Johnson (Preps Utah Magazine).