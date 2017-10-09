When the Los Angeles Lakers found out the family of Quinton Robbins would be at Sunday's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, they wanted to do something to honor the 20-year-old who lost his life in last week's Las Vegas shooting.

The Lakers upgraded their upper level seats to courtside and allowed the family, including his uncle, best friend and girlfriend, to mingle with players and coaches, the latimes.com reported.

"Took some tears away," Joe Robbins, Quinton's father said in the article. "Dried those up for us for at least one day."

Quinton Robbins, a member of the LDS Church, was one of at least 58 who died in the recent concert shooting outside Mandalay Bay. His 12-year-old brother, Quade Robbins, hadn't smiled since his brother's death until he interacted with Lakers' head coach Luke Walton, who spent 20 minutes with the family and introduced them to several players, including Quade's favorite player, Brandon Ingram. It was what the family needed, Joe Robbins said in the article.

"Today was phenomenal," Joe Robbins said. "The Lakers are an amazing organization. To support my son. … Went to the funeral yesterday. So it was a depressing time for us. And still is, and will be."

Spending time with the Robbins' family is what sports is all about, Walton told OCRegister.com.

"It just shows how great the people are that live in our country and what sports is all about," Walton said, "bringing people together and giving them an escape."

Quinton Robbins studied biochemistry at University of Nevada-Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

He was a top student, loved sports and had a variety of nicknames involving the letter "Q," according to his obituary.

His aunt shared her feelings of hope and faith in a Facebook post shared by the Deseret News last week.

"Because of the gospel and plan of salvation, I have faith we will be with him again. Quinton Robbins, I, and your entire family will miss you so much everyday,” the relative wrote. “Always will be thinking about you.”