The Las Vegas Strip dimmed its lights Sunday night for 11 minutes as the city honored the victims of last week’s mass shooting, the largest in modern U.S. history.

Hotels and casinos along the Strip lowered their lights from 10:05-10:16 p.m., the same time the lone gunman opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people a week ago, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I think it’s a cool unification symbol,” Michael Maiolo told the Review-Journal before the lights went out. “We’re going to stop in this incredibly busy city where seemingly nothing stops.”

In all, 60 businesses along the strip turned off marquees and dimmed their lights, the Review-Journal reported.

Images of the dimmed Las Vegas Strip appeared on social media.

The marquees of the Las Vegas Strip go dark in a show of unity and strength for the victims and their families. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/dz8T3Oytvz — Vegas (@Vegas) October 9, 2017

Last week, 58 people were killed and nearly 500 were injured after Stephen Paddock sprayed bullets across a crowd from the 32nd-floor window of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

According to The Huffington Post, the Vegas city Twitter account also posted a video of darkness as “a new message of strength and resilience.”

The Vegas Strip also dimmed its lights the night after the shooting, according to CNN.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Empire State Building in New York also briefly went dark the night after the shooting to honor the victims, the Deseret News reported.