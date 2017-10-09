What was the experience like for a team of police officers who stormed into a hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino last Sunday night to stop Stephen Paddock, the lone gunman who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 more.

Officers recounted their story to “60 Minutes” this week, detailing how they learned there was a shooter and how they planned to act on it.

Det. Matthew Donaldson said he received radio calls of an active shooter. He drove almost 9 miles to the hotel, running the last few blocks bare foot after he threw off his cowboy boots.

Meanwhile, K-9 officers Dave Newton and Sgt. Joshua Bitsko were training their dogs when the call came.

They drove to the hotel and met up with Levi Hancock, a SWAT officer, who had explosives and had determined the shooter to be on the 32nd floor. The four-man team headed toward Paddock’s room.

Watch them describe what they found in the room:

"I think they prevented a thousand deaths, and I think it's important for the American public to understand that," Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told "60 Minutes.”

Lombardo is left with trying to a explain a “maddening case,” according to The New York Times.

“Sheriff Lombardo has found himself in charge of one of the most frustrating criminal investigations in memory: a mass shooting by a man who seems to have left no public accounting for his actions,” The New York Times reported.

Lombardo said last week that he’s unsure what could have stopped the shooting.

“We are always preaching, ‘If you see something, say something,’ ” Lombardo told The Times. “So how did we miss this, in the see-something-say-something era? Was there housekeeping personnel that hadn’t received training? Maybe it was a new person? I don’t know the answers to those questions yet.”