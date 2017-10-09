Massive wildfires continue to burn across much of Napa and Sonoma valleys, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate their homes, according to SFGate.com, the website for the San Francisco Chronicle.

The fires have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced businesses to close down. Firefighters have also closed down major roadways in hopes of stopping the fires from advancing, SFGate reported.

No injuries were reported so far.

One fire in Santa Rosa has burned through at least 20,000 acres.

Social media members posted raw footage of the fires.

Fire that crossed from Napa to Sonoma has burned homes along Highway 12 just west of County line. @CBSSF #napafires pic.twitter.com/zNl6XWuMlf — Wilson Walker (@Wilson_Walker) October 9, 2017

Highway 12 in Sonoma county is literally on fire pic.twitter.com/kFd648CzCJ — Wilson Walker (@Wilson_Walker) October 9, 2017

Incredible video of patients being evacuated from Kaiser Hospital in #SantaRosa #NapaFire pic.twitter.com/cxF686RSnP — Jason Martinez (@10NewsJason) October 9, 2017

Just evacuated our hotel since the fire was right behind the building. Definitely an experience no one should have #napafire pic.twitter.com/vts8uJM97c — Josephine Leighann (@OutlawJosieeeee) October 9, 2017

Alyssa O’Gorman left her home just before the fires reached her, according to CNN. O’Gorman, along with her parents and grandparents, left the house within minutes of hearing about the flames.

She said she was driving home from her job when she saw the flames. She said if she hadn’t been on her way home, “we would have been in the house trapped.”

Now, she said she can’t sleep until she sees her home again.

"I'm probably not going to," she said, "not until I can see my house."

Cal Fire spokesman Dave Shew told SFGate that aircraft need to look from the sky to see the full extent of the damage.

“This is an incredibly fast-moving and dynamic fire. We had real severe winds last night when this started. So it burned very, very fast,” Shew said. “Our No. 1 priority was life safety.”

See NASA hotspots feed. Wildfire Viewer by ENPLAN. Hourly progression live. Share links: https://t.co/EXjBKQG0fT Fire aging.



#napafire pic.twitter.com/ZbqZ3GfAs5 — Randall Hauser (@eartharch) October 9, 2017

Unfortunately, this is not needed rain. It's is smoke and it is thick and toxic. #napafire #santarosa pic.twitter.com/0IHI8e5fXe — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) October 9, 2017

He added, “It’s just been a really rough night. It’s going to be pretty significant. There are some neighborhoods that got hit pretty hard with structures lost. ... This is an ongoing situation that is not only going to last days but weeks.”

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the Bay Area on Sunday. Wind gusts reached around 30 mph, according to CBS Local.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," the warning said, CNN reported.