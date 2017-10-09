Utah State’s DJ Nelson has been named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office.

It is the first time in his career that the 5-foot-9, 200-pound junior from Logan has earned conference player of the week accolades.

Overall, this is the Aggies’ 16th MW weekly accolade in their fifth season in the league. A week ago, senior cornerback Jalen Davis was tabbed the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week.

In Utah State’s game against Colorado State last Saturday afternoon on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, Nelson blocked a second-quarter punt, scooped it up and returned it 20 yards for his first career touchdown.

Nelson, who is playing on special teams for the first time this season, also blocked a punt at Wake Forest. He currently leads the nation with his two blocked punts, along with junior linebacker and teammate Louy Compton.

Utah State has blocked a nation-leading four punts this season — one each against Idaho State, Wake Forest, San José State and CSU. No other team in the nation has more than one blocked punt. The school record for blocked kicks is six, set in 2012, as that team blocked three field goals, two punts and one extra point.

Nevada running back Kelton Moore and Fresno State defensive back Juju Hughes were tabbed the MW Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively.

Utah State wraps up its three-game homestand when the Aggies welcome Mountain West foe Wyoming to town on Saturday, Oct. 14. The game is slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m., and can be seen live on Facebook.