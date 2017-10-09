Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 9.

The tragic story of Lily Clara McClish

The Deseret News reported this weekend on the tragic story of Lily Clara McClish, a 13-year-old girl who committed suicide after months of bullying.

McClish, who won student of the month honors at Grand County Middle School last January, took her life Jan. 26. Her mother said she was a victim of bullying from her friends.

But Lily suffered more bullying than her mother knew about, according to the Deseret News.

“Although she knew there had been mean comments made in the past, it wasn’t until nearly four months after Lily’s death that the woman started to discover to what degree her daughter was the target of extremely mean and harmful comments,” the Deseret News reported.

Read more here.

Groups rally for police reform

A group of about 200 people rallied outside Salt Lake City’s Public Safety Building to demand more police reform, according to the Deseret News.

Both Black Lives Matter and Utah Against Police Brutality rallied for police to release any body cam photo from a shooting 24 hours after the incident occurs and for an independent investigator to review cases with violent encounters, the Deseret News reported.

The rally comes after Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill found that the death of Patrick Harmon, a black man who was shot by police, was “legally justified,” according to the Deseret News.

"You can't watch that video and not realize it is a clear case of murder," Black Lives Matter Organizer Lex Scott told the Deseret News. "It is one of the clearest cases of murder we've ever seen."

Scott and other speakers have demanded Gill’s resignation, too.

Read more at the Deseret News.

White House reveals DACA requests

The White House released its list of wants for any deal it makes to keep young undocumented immigrants in the United States, according to CNN.

The Trump administration asked lawmakers to strengthen border security and enforcement against immigrants in exchange for replacing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which the White House said it plans to end.

Trump initially called for the end of the Obama-era DACA plan earlier in September. Congress received a six-month window to find a better alternative, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the White House also asked to make it harder for young immigrants to enter the country. The administration also called for border wall budgeting.

"These priorities are essential to mitigate the legal and economic consequences of any grant of status to DACA recipients," White House legislative director Marc Short said on a call with reporters. "They fulfill the president's promise to advance immigration reform that puts the need of American workers first."

Read more at CNN.

Kim Jong Un promotes sister

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un promoted his sister over the weekend, according to Reuters.

In a speech to the Workers’ Party on Sunday, Kim said that his sister, Kim Yo Jong, will now be an alternate member of the politburo, which is the top policy-making body within the country.

Kim Yo Jong will join Kim Jong Un as the only other millennial on the board, Reuters reported.

Kim Yo Jong replaces her aunt, Kim Kyong Hui.

“It shows that her portfolio and writ is far more substantive than previously believed and it is a further consolidation of the Kim family’s power,” Michael Madden, a North Korea expert at Johns Hopkins University’s 38 North website, told Reuters.

Read more at Reuters.

BYU professor captures confusion

So what is the reformation? One BYU professor took that question to the streets and got mixed results for answers.