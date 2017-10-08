Utah State senior golfer Braxton Miller carded rounds of 69 and 71 and is currently tied for 12th place with an even-par 140 following the first day of competition at the Notre Dame-hosted Fighting Irish Classic held Sunday at the par-70, 6,925-yard Warren Golf Course.

Utah State is currently in seventh place in the 13-team field at 10-over 570 (285-285). Notre Dame leads the tournament at 18-under 542 (272-270), and the Irish’s Davis Chatfield is the individual leader at 5-under 135 (68-67).

During his first 36 holes, Miller had eight birdies and an eagle as he began the day by carding a 1-under 69 and then followed that up with a 1-over 71. For Miller, he now has four rounds under par this year and 22 in his career, to go along with two rounds in the 60s this fall and seven during his collegiate career.

Utah State sophomore Chase Lansford is tied for 28th place at 4-over 144 (76-68). His 2-under 68 is his second round under par this fall and the ninth of his career and his third career round in the 60s, including his first this fall. Redshirt freshman Brock Stanger began the tournament with a career-low 4-under 66, which was tied for the second-lowest round of the day, as he had six birdies and two bogeys, for his first-ever round in the 60s and just his second round under par. Stanger then shot an 8-over 78 during his second round and is currently tied for 28th place at 4-over 144 (66-78). Freshman Colten Cordingley is tied for 47th place at 7-over 147 (75-72), and redshirt freshman Andy Hess is tied for 57th place at 9-over 149 (75-74).

Utah State concludes play with 18 holes on Monday.

Live scoring will be available on GolfStat, and daily results will be available via Utah State's website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.