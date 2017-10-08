Utah State men's tennis concluded its run at the Utah Intercollegiate on Sunday with two Aggies winning their singles flights. In the round robin tournament, freshman Aditya Vashistha won the flight b group in singles, 5-1, beating Utah's Egbert Weverink, who was also 5-1, on a head-to-head win. Senior Andrew Nakajima won the flight d group in singles, 4-0.

In singles, the Aggies competed against netters from Nevada. Junior Samuel Serrano won both matches, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, and 6-4, 6-1, against Kostya Nesterenko and Robert Margitfalvi, respectively. Freshman Jose Fernando Carvajal had 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4, 7-6 victories over Peter O'Donovan and Jeremy Merville, respectively. Nakajima won 6-1, 6-3 against Dylan Levitt. Freshman Valdemar Holm had a 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (5) win over Jonathan Aremon. Vashistha split his matches, losing 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Merville but winning 7-5, 6-2 against O'Donovan. Sophomore Sergiu Bucur lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to Margitfalvi and 6-2, 6-1 to Nesterenko. Junior Austin Bass lost 6-3, 6-4 to Levitt. Freshman Felipe Acosta had a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Aremon. Acosta also had an additional match against Utah's Joe Woolley, losing 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

In doubles, Vashistha and Acosta defeated O'Donovan and Merville, 6-4. Nakajima and Bass lost 7-6 to Nesterenko and Margitfalvi, Serrano and Carvajal lost 7-5, to Weverink and Woolley and Holm and Bucur lost 6-4 to Utah's Slava Shainyan and Randy Cory.

The Aggies return to the courts Wednesday, Oct. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 21, at the ITA Regionals in Provo, Utah.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.