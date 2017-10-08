Westminster (3-8-1, 1-6-1 RMAC) men's soccer traveled to Pueblo Colorado this weekend agains Rocky Mountain Confernece opponent CSU Pueblo (2-8-2, 2-4-2 RMAC). After 110 minutes, the Griffins finished with a 2-2 draw.

CSU was first to score in the match during the first half in the 37th minute. The Griffins only shot three times in the first half with one on target forcing the CSU goalkeeper into a save. In assessing the first half, head coach Josh Pittman said, "We came out very flat in the first half and CSU was able to capitalize."

The Griffins started the second half aggressively looking to get an equalizing goal and forcing the Thunderwolves into four-consecutive fouls in a five-minute span. Unfortunately for the Griffins, a 54th minute shot by freshman Marshall Johnson was blocked and turned into a goal for the Thunderwolves within 28 seconds. Pittman talking about the second goal said, "We made some adjustments in the second half and got bit by a great individual effort by their forward (Protus Babaya)."

The team continued to fight back and got the breakthrough it needed in the 67th minute when sophomore Brigham Jackson was brought down in the penatly box for a penalty kick. Freshman Amit Hefer scored his second goal of the season. The momentum swung in favor of the Griffins, and in the 78th minute junior Hunter Kone's side volley, from a Marshall Johnson throw in, scored the equalizing goal and final goal of the match.

The Griffins scored twice in 11 shots. Both Hefer and Kone shot three times each, and both scored their second goals of the season. CSU Pueblo committed 21 fouls during the match to disrupt the Griffins flow and attack.

Sean Speirs played solid between the sticks in his first collegiate start. Sean recorded eight saves in 110 minutes with a couple of great saves near the end of regulation to keep the game at 2-2 and force overtime.

RMAC games continue for the Griffins next week on Wednesday and Sunday. The Griffins travel to Grand Rapids, Colorado, against Colorado Mesa and to Rapid City, South Dakota, agianst South Dakota School of Mines, traveling close to 1,922 miles. Both games will be available to watch on the RMAC Network, or follow the play-by-play action on live stats.

ABOUT WESTMINSTER:

Westminster is a private, independent, and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City, Utah. The intercollegiate athletics program is a provisional member of NCAA II and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).