SALT LAKE CITY — Sole possession of the Pac-12 South lead proved to be fleeting for the Utah Utes. Before Saturday night’s 23-20 loss to Stanford, they were all alone on top with a 1-0 conference record. Yes, a 1-0 conference record. A precarious position, no doubt, considering eight games remained on the schedule.

The Utes (4-1, 1-1) now find themselves among a crowd of one-loss squads in the division — USC, Arizona, Arizona State and UCLA.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham referred to the lack of undefeated teams as the big picture.

“It’s a long season. It’s one 12-game season. It’s not 12 one-game seasons,” he said. “Sometimes you get caught up in that trying to make such a big deal out of every single game. It’s a marathon.”

As such, Whittingham added, there’s a lot of football left and that needs to be kept in mind.

“There’s a lot of leadership in that locker room,” he noted. “And like I’ve said, my gut is they’ll bounce back and play well.”

It won’t be easy. however. Utah’s next game is Saturday at 13th-ranked USC (5-1, 3-1). Whittingham said the Utes need to dig down and rely on their competitive spirit and work ethic in preparing for the Trojans.

After Saturday’s shortcomings against Stanford, Whittingham acknowledged that they’ve got their work cut out for them this weekend. He identified a lack of points and takeaways as the biggest factors following the loss to the Cardinal.

There were other concerns as well, such as the need to complete more passes and get better snaps on punts and kicks.

Whittingham, though, insists he’s not going to point the finger at any one player. It’s not his style. He’d rather have such criticism be directed at himself and the coaching staff.

There’s competition at every position, Whittingham continued, and nothing is sewn up. He said that certain expectations, including level of play, need to be met or a change will be made. So that’s where things are at, Whittingham noted.

At quarterback, Troy Williams struggled in his first start of the season. The senior completed 20 of 39 passes for 238 yards. He was intercepted twice and threw one touchdown pass.

“I just have to play better, bottom line,” Williams said. “I have full confidence in my offensive line. I just need to play better.”

Williams will have to do it in practice first. Although Whittingham said “there’s a chance” that injured starter Tyler Huntley could return this week if he’s a fast healer, the coach also brought Alabama transfer Cooper Bateman into the discussion.

“We’ll see who practices better. We’ll see. Cooper Bateman is getting better,” Whittingham said. “He had very few reps the first four weeks of the season because he’s No. 3. Now that he’s No. 2, he is getting a lot of reps. So we’ll see how he progresses this week.”

Looking back, Whittingham credited Stanford for being the better team on Saturday. He added that the Cardinal took care of the ball and had a stingy defense.

“They played better and deserved to get the win,” he said. “We did not do enough good things.”

That included holding national rushing leader Bryce Love to a season-low 152 yards on 20 carries.

“Not one bit of solace in that,” Whittingham said. “So that’s my short answer.”

Linebacker Sunia Tauteoli, who finished with a game-high 11 takedowns, had a simple explanation for the 68-yard touchdown run the defense surrendered to Love in the fourth quarter.

“We just missed tackles,” Tauteoli said.

EXTRA POINTS: Utah fell to No. 23 in the Coaches Poll and completely out of the AP Top 25 with the loss. … Darren Carrington II finished with a game-high seven receptions for 99 yards. … Zack Moss led Utah with 79 yards rushing. Devonta’e Henry-Cole was second with 55. … Mitch Wishnowsky averaged 42.3 yards on three punts. … Kicker Matt Gay had made 14 straight field goals before missing a 50-yard attempt in the first quarter. He then made his next two kicks. … Tauteoli made 3.5 tackles for loss. Chase Hansen, Cody Ippolito and Filipo Mokofisi were also part of stops behind the line of scrimmage. … Jaylon Johnson had Utah’s only pass breakup in the game.

