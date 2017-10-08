BRIAN HEAD, Iron County — Police on Sunday identified the man who died Saturday when he was hit by debris dropped from a helicopter during a reseeding operation.

Bryan Burr, 58, of Alpine, was part of a crew working to help control the effects of erosion in an area where a large summer wildfire burned nearly 71,000 acres near Brian Head.

He was on the ground calling out locations to drop straw mulch over the burn scar when he was struck on the head by falling debris. When crews reached him, it was determined that he appeared to have died from blunt force trauma, Iron County sheriff's officials said.

The remote area is located just above a Scout camp off of state Route 143.

Because an aircraft was involved, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.