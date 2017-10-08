Westminster women's soccer enjoyed a 2-0 victory over RMAC opponent Colorado Christian University (4-7-1, 1-5-1 RMAC). The Griffins scored a goal in each half and earned their third shutout of the season. The Griffins record improves to 4-7-0 overall and 2-5-0 in conference play.

Victory on a cold October morning was well deserved by the Griffins on Sunday. CCU came out quick and had three shots within the first 10 minutes, requiring two saves from senior goalkeeper Breanna Empey. The Griffins responded with shots of their own in the next five minutes and began to take control of the game. The Griffins outshot the Cougars, 9-4, in the half. It was all Westminster in the final five minutes of the half as it shot four times and was fouled twice by CCU. In the 45th minute, CCU defender Karli Wilson was called for a handball while blocking a shot by sophomore Libby Dearden. Dearden calmly stepped up and scored in the low left corner to send the Griffins up 1-0 at halftime.

The Griffins continued to dominate and control the game in the second half. The Griffins outshot the Cougars, 14-9, forcing freshman Cougar goalkeeper Ireland VanDyke into four saves before conceding her second goal of the match. The Griffins got a security goal in the 82nd minute of the match when VanDyke saved a shot from sophomore Gabriella Sorensen into the path of freshman Ellie Echeverio for a volley into an open goal and her third goal of the season. The game finished, 2-0.

"We were able to make some tactical changes and players embraced it and proved how strong our young team can be," head coach Tony LeBlanc said. "I am very proud of the effort of each player and know we have a new standard to play at."

The Griffins dominated the match, tallying 23 shots to the Cougars nine shots. Dearden played 90 minutes leading the attack, taking five shots and scoring her first goal of the season, along with Sorensen who took five shots and played 56 minutes. Goalkeeper Breanna Empey and the defense earned the team's third shutout of the season.

Westminster women's soccer continues conference play as it goes on a road trip next week to Alamosa, Colorado, on Friday to play the Adams State Grizzlies, and then to Durango, Colorado, on Sunday against the Fort Lewis Skyhawks. Both games can be followed via live stats or watched on the live video feed broadcast by the RMAC Network.

ABOUT WESTMINSTER:

Westminster is a private, independent, and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City, Utah. The intercollegiate athletics program is a provisional member of NCAA II and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).