OGDEN — Aiming to provide a more immersive treatment experience for people battling drug and alcohol addiction, a former Catholic church in Ogden has been converted into a rehabilitation center.

Ryan West opened North Wasatch Recovery in the former St. Mary's church about a year ago in order to provide continuous care aimed at helping people recover and reintegrate into society, the Standard-Examiner reported.

The vast majority of people who detox only will relapse within three months, so the center offers levels of treatment programs as well as onsite living, West said.

"What we're looking for are clients who will come here, immerse themselves in day treatment, and at the end of that, step down to a night program and we'll help them find a job," West said. "They can live here and work nearby. We've made incredible relationships with our neighbors who will hire our clients."

The center employs a staff of 12 to 15 people and has about 24 clients in outpatient programs. About six people live at the center, though the facility can accommodate up to 43 people.

The center provides a more affordable option for those struggling with addictions, West said.

"We don't ever want to deny service to someone who wants it and is willing to make an effort, just because of price," West said. "What we have found, though, is that you have to have some skin in the game. We don't let people just come for free."

On top of the treatment programs and the efforts to find clients work, the center also uses nature to help replace the lure of addiction.

"We really want clients to take advantage of all we have to offer, both clinically and outside," West said. "So we do skiing, hikes, day trips to Pineview. We're avid in the outdoors."