CEDAR CITY — An apparent hunting accident left a 34-year-old man hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after deputies say he likely was shot by a member of his own party.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office received a frantic 911 call at 7:50 a.m., indicating the people involved were on state Route 14 headed to Cedar City for medical treatment.

Due to the area, cellphone coverage was spotty, with the call dropped several times, said Iron County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Humphries.

Both deputies and troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol responded to state Route 14, based on the GPS coordinates of the caller. They intercepted a speeding vehicle and called for an ambulance.

Authorities said the injured man had a gunshot wound to his stomach from a rifle shot.

Humphries said the investigation is continuing, but it appears the man was shot by another member of his party. None in the group were wearing hunter orange, he said.